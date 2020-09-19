🎾 Jayhawks Land two in Semifinals at ITA Fall Circuit

Lawrence, KS – Kansas women’s tennis players Malkia Ngounoue and Tiffany Lagarde snagged a trip to the semifinals of the 2020 ITA Fall Circuit at the Jayhawk Tennis Center on Saturday.

All seven Jayhawks participated as unattached athletes in week one of the ITA hosted Fall Circuit tournament. Day one was a strong start for the athletes as all seven pushed through the round of 32, collecting seven wins.

In the afternoon session, three of the four quarterfinal matches were victories for the Jayhawks. Junior Ngounoue defeated fellow teammate Luniuska Delgado (6-2, 5-7, 7-6) in match three of the afternoon session. Newcomer Lagarde also pulled out a win defeating her opponent in three sets (4-6, 7-6, 7-6). Both wins earned Ngounoue and Lagarde a spot in the semifinals, which will be held at 9 a.m. on Sunday.

The winner will advance to the finals at noon.