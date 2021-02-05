🏊‍♀️ Jayhawks Lead After Day One of Iowa State Dual

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas women’s swimming and diving team got started on a high note in their dual against Iowa State, leading the Cyclones through day one, 106-44, inside Robinson Natatorium in Lawrence, Kansas on Friday.

“Our team is really ready to taper. January is very difficult because of no school and limited training, but they did a good job training hard,” head coach Clark Campbell said. “By no means are we where we want to be yet, but it is encouraging to see how well we are fighting through races.”

Friday’s action consisted of eight events in the pool, which the Jayhawks swept.

Kansas began the day with the women’s 200-yard medley relay, which the team of Manon Manning, Kate Steward, Kaitlyn Witt and Dewi Blose raced to the win in 1:40.73.

In the women’s 1,000-yard freestyle, Kansas’ Katie Callahan swam the fastest time of 10:13.68 to win the race. In the very next event, Kansas’ Ellie Wehrmann won the 200-yard freestyle in 1:51.94.

In the final event of the day, the women’s 50-yard freestyle, Kansas Autumn Looney came out strong with a time of 23.88 in the first heat, while Lauryn Parrish of KU won the third heat in 24.36. Looney’s time went on to win her the event.

The dual against Iowa State will resume on Saturday beginning at 9 a.m., inside Robinson Natatorium as the Jayhawks celebrate Senior Day. Fans will not be permitted inside Robinson Natatorium, though fans can follow the meet live on Facebook Live.