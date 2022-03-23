⚾️ Jayhawks Lose Tight Game in Extras

WICHITA, Kan. — On a cold Wednesday evening at Eck Stadium, the Kansas Jayhawks fell 7-5 in 10 innings to Wichita State. Wichita State hit a walk-off home run in the 10th inning to win the game.

Kansas got off to an early lead in the first inning. Sophomore second baseman Tavian Josenberger led off the game with a single and then stole second base. Sophomore shortstop Maui Ahuna came up two batters later and hit an RBI double down the left field line to make the score 1-0.

The Jayhawks offense would add to their lead in the third and fourth innings. In the third, redshirt senior Caleb Upshaw led off the inning with a double and redshirt junior third baseman Dylan Ditzenberger followed that up with a single. Josenberger came up next and hit a sacrifice fly to bring in Upshaw. Then, redshirt junior outfielder Casey Burnham hit an RBI single to extend the lead to 3-0.

With a runner on first and two outs in the fourth inning, Upshaw hit his second home run of the season out to center field. The homer built the lead to 5-0.

Redshirt junior Jake Adams made his first career start on Wednesday and cruised through the first five innings allowing no runs and only two hits. He ran into trouble in the sixth when Wichita State broke through and scored three runs, two earned. Adams went five and two thirds innings, allowing three runs, two earned, on four hits, while walking one and striking out four.

Wichita State added a run in both the eighth and ninth innings to even up the score at 5-5 and send the game to extras. A walk-off homer in the tenth ended the game.

The Jayhawks drop to 8-11 on the season, while Wichita State improved to 10-10.

Kansas will begin conference play and complete its stretch of 15 consecutive road games with a three-game weekend series at No. 4 Oklahoma State beginning on Friday.

Notes

• Jake Adams started his first career game (5.2 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 4 SO).

• Jack Hammond had his first career three-hit game. Hammond went 3-for-4 with a run. He has multiple hits in back-to-back games for the first time in his career.

• Caleb Upshaw hit his second home run of the season.