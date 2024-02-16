🏀 Jayhawks Make First Road Trip to BYU on Saturday

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Jayhawks take a four-game winning streak into their first visit to the Marriott Center in Provo, Utah, where KU will face BYU on Saturday, Feb. 17.

Tipoff is set for 5 p.m. CT and the game will be televised on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+ with Spencer Linton (play-by-play) and Kristen Kozlowski (analyst) on the call. Fans can also listen to the game on the Jayhawk Radio Network from Learfield, with Steven Davis and David Lawrence calling the action.

Kansas is 3-0 in the month of February and KU has won four-consecutive games following a 75-60 victory over Cincinnati on Wednesday evening at Allen Fieldhouse. The Jayhawks are now 14-10 on the year and above .500 in league play for the first time this season at 7-6. KU’s winning streak started with a 67-53 victory over BYU on Jan. 31, and includes victories at TCU and against Houston.

The Jayhawks have faced six nationally ranked opponents this season and holds the No. 9 Strength of Schedule in the country, according to the latest NET Rankings through games of Feb. 15. KU is 1-5 against ranked opponents, highlighted by an 87-66 victory over then-No. 4 Baylor on Jan. 10. The win was KU’s first league win of the season and first win over a top-five opponent since 2009.

Kansas is 2-7 in true road games this season and 1-5 in conference road games. The Jayhawks’ lone Big 12 road win came at TCU by a score of 81-74 on Feb. 3, which was their last league road trip.

In the first meeting against BYU, Taiyanna Jackson led the Jayhawks to a 67-53 victory with 25 points, a career-high 22 rebounds and five blocked shots. Kansas now goes for the season sweep of BYU in the Cougars first season as a member of the Big 12 Conference.

BYU enters the game with a record of 15-11 on the year and the Cougars have won three-straight games to improve to 5-8 in Big 12 play. BYU opened the win streak with a 78-66 victory over then-No. 18 Baylor at home on Feb. 7.

Holly Kersgieter scored a game-high 23 points to lead the Jayhawks past Cincinnati on Wednesday night. She matched her season-high with five made three-pointers and added seven rebounds, two steals and two assists. Kersgieter is KU’s career record holder with 256 made three-pointers and she’s No. 6 on the all-time scoring list with 1,823 career points.

Taiyanna Jackson continues to play at a high level, recording her 11th double-double of the season and 38th of her career with 18 points and 13 rebounds vs. Cincinnati. Jackson, who became KU’s career leader in blocked shots on Feb. 8 vs. Houston, added six blocks in the game vs. Cincinnati to give her 276 for her career. Jackson was named the Big 12 Player of the Week for the first time this season on Feb. 5 following the victories over BYU and TCU, then was named to the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Watch List for the second-consecutive season on Feb. 7.

S’Mya Nichols extended her double-digit scoring streak to 12-consecutive games after finishing with 13 points against Cincinnati. A two-time Big 12 Freshman of the Week this season, Nichols is KU’s leading scorer at 14.4 points per game which ranks third in school history for scoring average by a freshman.

Zakiyah Franklin moved up to No. 7 on KU’s all-time scoring list on Feb. 8 vs. Houston and she now sits three points shy of 1,800 for her career. KU’s all-time leader in games played and minutes played, Franklin has scored 1,797 career points and ranks No. 4 in school history with 481 assists, No. 6 with 392 free throws made and No. 9 with 129 made threes.

Up Next

The Jayhawks are on the road for a second-straight game, traveling to Waco, Texas, to face No. 21 Baylor. Tipoff from Foster Pavilion is set for 7 p.m. CT and the game will be broadcast on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+.