🏀 Jayhawks Meet with Inspirational Speaker Damon West

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Best-selling author and college professor Damon West spent a powerful virtual afternoon with the Kansas men’s basketball team last week when he met with the Jayhawks on a video conference.

West, a native of Port Arthur, Texas, is nationally known for his keynote speaking, which is based around his incredible life story.

Following a college football career, West had a successful career working for the U.S. Congress and as a stockbroker. However, he later became addicted to methamphetamines.

Unsurprisingly, this led West down a path he never wanted to explore. He would be sentenced to 65 years in a maximum federal prison for crimes he committed to keep his drug habit.

While incarcerated, West had a spiritual awakening, which led him to a life turnaround. He was released from prison after just seven and a half years. His most recent book, The Coffee Bean: A simple Lesson to Create Positive Change, explains his turnaround.

West shared some of those experiences with the KU team in the 30-minute video conference that ended with a Q&A session.

“Results take time to measure,” West said. “There is no such thing as an overnight success because hard work, dedication and commitment are the only way to get to your goals in life. Most people in life are going to go through life by being comfortable and being stagnate and not growing. Growth takes place outside your comfort zone and most people are not comfortable with growing because that is painful process at times.

“The way I changed in that maximum-security prison was with my smile and energy. I approached every day like how I wanted to be when I got out of prison.”

West explained to the Kansas basketball squad that there are four things in his life he aims to control on a daily basis.

“You control what you think, what you say, what you feel and, most importantly, what you do, your actions,” West said. “If you focus on those four things, you will be a caretaker of yourself and your teammates. And that is going to allow you to finish strong.”