🏈 Jayhawks Named FWAA Cheez-It Bowl National Team of the Week

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Following a thrilling 57-56 overtime victory over the Texas Longhorns on Saturday, the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) named the Kansas Jayhawks the Cheez-It Bowl National Team of the Week.

Kansas (2-8, 1-6 Big 12) earned its second win of the season in dramatic fashion in Austin, Texas on Saturday night, defeating Texas in overtime, 57-56. Kansas’ 57 points were the most on the road in program history and the most points scored in a game since putting up 76 against Nebraska in 2007.

The Jayhawks also snapped a 56-game road conference losing streak, dating back to October 4, 2008 in their win over Iowa State, 35-33.

Against the Longhorns, Kansas totaled 420 yards of total offense, rushing for 218 yards and passing for 202. Not only that, but Kansas played turnover-free ball against the Longhorns, while forcing four turnovers. Kansas freshman Devin Neal combined for four touchdowns (3 rushing, 1 receiving) to help lead the Jayhawks over the Longhorns.

The Football Writers Association of America’s National Team of the Week was created as part of the Grantland Rice Super 16 Poll in 2002. Since then, it has been awarded each week during the regular season by various committees that have included members of the FWAA All-America Committee, the association’s board of directors and its past presidents.

Kansas has earned the FWAA National Team of the Week five times, most recently during the week of Sept. 14, 2019, when Kansas defeated Boston College 48-24. The Jayhawks were also named Team of the Week in 2016, 2008 and 2007.

The Jayhawks will be faced with another road test this week when they travel to Fort Worth, Texas to take on the TCU Horned Frogs. Game time is scheduled for 3 p.m. CT on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.