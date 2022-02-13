🎾 Jayhawks Notch Fourth-Straight Victory

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Tennis team earned its third and fourth win in a row in a doubleheader against Wyoming on Sunday, winning 4-0 and 5-1 at the Jayhawk Tennis Center.

The Jayhawks opened the morning match with a dominant start, earning the doubles point on Courts 1 and 3. Maria Titova and Malkia Ngounoue won 6-2 on Court 1. Raphaelle Lacasse and Mariana Manyoma-Velaquez won 6-2 on Court 3. Sonia Smagina and Tiffany Lagarde were unable to finish their battle that was 3-3 on Court 2.

In the singles part of the first match, Kansas kept reeling in the wins. On Court 6, Manyoma-Velasquez defeated Mihaela Kaftanova by scores of 6-0 and 6-2. Shortly after, Smagina defeated Ana Fernandez 6-0, 6-1, giving Kansas the lead 3-0. Titova clinched the win for Kansas winning 6-4, 6-1 against Maria Oreshkina.

The Jayhawks started the afternoon match with a bang yet again. Titova defeated Sophie Zehender 6-0, 6-0 Court 2 to give Kansas a 1-0 advantage. Lacasse and Julia Deming kept the train moving, both winning their matches with scores of 6-3, 6-4. TLagarde clinched the second match for the Jayhawks winning 7-5, 6-1.

Manyoma-Velasquez piled on defeating Lucia Malinak 6-0, 6-7, 6-4, making the score 5-0.

Wyoming scored its first point of the night when Maria Oreshkina defeated Ngounoue 6-4, 3-6, 6-3, making the final score 5-1 in favor of Kansas.

Up Next

Kansas will host North Carolina State on Friday, Feb. 18th at 5:00 p.m. CT, and Old Dominion on Sunday, Feb. 20th at 12:00 p.m. CT.

Match 1 Results

Singles Results

#42 Titova (KAN) def. Oreshkina 6-4, 6-1

#109 Ngounoue (KAN) vs. Zehender 6-7, 2-2 (DNF)

Smagina (KAN) def. Fernandez 6-0, 6-1

Lacasse (KAN) vs. Malinak 6-4, 3-4 (DNF)

Lagarde (KAN) vs. Krause 6-1, 3-5 (DNF)

Velasquez (KAN) def. Kaftanova 6-0, 6-2

Doubles Results

Ngounoue/Titova (KAN) def. Oreshkina/Krause 6-2

Fernandez/Zehender vs. Smagina/Lagarde (KAN) 3-3 (DNF)

Lacasse/Velasquez (KAN) def. Kaftanova/Abriola 6-2

Match 2 Results

Singles Results

#42 Titova (KAN) def. Zehender, 6-0, 6-0

Oreshkina def. #109 Ngounoue (KAN), 6-5, 3-6, 6-3

Lacasse (KAN) def. Fernandez 6-3, 6-4

Manyoma-Velasquez (KAN) def. Malinak, 6-0, 6-7, 6-4

Lagarde (KAN) def. Krause 7-5, 6-1

Deming (KAN) def. Kaftanova 6-3, 6-4