🎾 Jayhawks Open 2021 Spring at Big 12/Pac-12 Dual

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas tennis team opens its 2021 spring season Monday, January 11, when the Jayhawks travel to the Arlington Tennis Center for the Big 12/Pac-12 Dual.

The three-day event will run Monday through Wednesday, Jan. 13, and feature the Jayhawks alongside Kansas State, Texas Tech and Utah.

Kansas finished the shortened 2020 season with an ITA ranking of No. 32, while the Red Raiders were not too far behind at No. 48.

Fans can tune into the Kansas tennis social media accounts for periodic updates throughout the competition.