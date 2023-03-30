🥎 Jayhawks Open Conference Play at No. 21 Baylor

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas softball team is set to open its conference season at No. 21 Baylor, March 31-April 2. All three games at Getterman Stadium in Waco, Texas, will be streamed via Big 12 Now on ESPN+ with the March 31 game starting at 6:30 p.m. CT, the April 1 battle at 2 p.m. and the April 2 contest at noon.

Kansas takes an 18-12 record to Baylor, which is the most wins through 30 games since the 2018 season, when the Jayhawks started 23-7. The Jayhawks have won six of their last seven contests entering league play. Baylor is 25-8 (0-3 Big 12) and ranked No. 21 in the NFCA Coaches Poll. The Bears opened Big 12 play last weekend and were swept in a three-game series at No. 2 Oklahoma State.

On Tuesday, Kansas played at Kansas City in a one-game, midweek face off at the Urban Youth Academy. The Jayhawks prevailed 6-0, after seeing a quality start from junior Addison Purvis, notching her sixth win of the season.

Senior center fielder Shayna Espy has started all 30 games and is averaging a team-leading .322 along with 12 RBIs. Two freshmen, outfielders Aynslee Linduff and Presley Limbaugh, are right behind Espy averaging .317 and .305, respectively. Junior catcher Lyric Moore and sophomore first baseman Olivia Bruno both lead Kansas with five home runs each.

In 12 games started, junior lefty pitcher Kasey Hamilton has struck out 58 batters and has an ERA of 3.50. Freshmen reliever Lizzy Ludwig leads the team with an ERA of 1.48 in 15 appearances. Ludwig also has the second-most saves in the Big 12 with two.

HOW TO FOLLOW ALONG

All three games will be steamed via Big 12 Now on ESPN+, with live stats also available on kuathletics.com. Fans can also follow the official Kansas Softball Twitter account for live updates.