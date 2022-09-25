🎾 Jayhawks Open Fall Season at NC State Invitational, Battle of the Bay share Twitter Facebook Mail Empty

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Kansas Jayhawks opened their 2022 fall campaign between a pair of tournaments this weekend, competing at the NC State Invitational in Cary, North Carolina from Sept. 23-25 and the Battle of the Bay in San Francisco, California from Sept. 22-25. Of the action, Kansas’ Malkia Ngounoue (ranked 116) put together a magnificent performance against the No. 2 single in the country, South Carolina’s Sara Hamner. Ngounoue claimed the first set by a score of 6-4, before dropping the second, 3-6 and claiming a pivotal third set at 7-5. The upset was the biggest of Ngounoue’s career. In total, four Jayhawks were in action at the NC State Invitational including Ngounoue, Tamari Gagoshidze, Carmen Roxana Manu, and Jocelyn Massey. Kansas’ Mariana Manyoma Velasquez and Silvia Maria Costache began their fall seasons at the Battle of the Bay in San Francisco.

NC State Invitational Recap Day 1 Jayhawks won both Round 1 matches with Ngounoue and Gagoshidze beating Virginia’s Julia Adams and Sara Ziodato 6-1 and Manu and Massey defeating Miami’s Audrey Boch-Collins and Tatyana Nikolenko 6-2. Kansas fell in both Round 2 matches with Ngounoue and Gagoshidze losing to Texas A&M’s Jeanette Mireles and Gianna Pielet 7-6 and Manu and Massey losing to Auburn’s DJ Bennett and Kaitlyn Carnicella 7-6. Day 2 In Round 1 of singles play, No. 116 Ngounoue topped No. 2 Sara Hamner from South Carolina 6-4, 3-6, 7-5, Ngounoue’s biggest upset in her career. Gagoshidze beat Carnicella from Auburn 6-1, 7-6. Manu defeated Boch-Collins from Miami 6-2, 1-6, 6-3. Massey lost to Maria Fernanda Carvajal from ETSU 6-1, 6-0. In Round 2, No. 116 Ngounoue beat No. 46 Guilia Morlet of Arizona State 6-4, 6-3. Manu topped Spaka of Arizona State 6-3, 6-4. Gagoshidze lost to Kolie Allen of Ohio State 6-4, 6-3. Massey lost to Sloan Morra of University of Southern California 4-6, 6-4, 10-5. Day 3 No. 116 Ngounoue lost to No. 55 Alana Smith of North Carolina State 6-3, 1-6, 6-2. Manu lost to Mireles of Texas A&M 6-3, 6-1. Gagoshidze lost to Pielet of Texas A&M 7-5, 6-1. Massey lost to Maya Tahan of Miami 6-1, 6-1. No. 116 Ngounoue lost to No. 65 Snow Han of University of Southern California 7-5, 6-3. Manu defeated Zoe Howard of Princeton 6-4, 6-4. Gagoshidze beat Jaleesa Leslie of University of Central Florida 6-7, 6-3, 10-6. Massey lost to Spaka of Arizona State 6-4, 6-3. Day 4 Jayhawks ended the invitational strong, winning 5 of their last 6 matches. Ngounoue and Gagoshidze beat Morlet and Rachel Hanford of Arizona State 6-3. Manu and Massey lost to Lauren Anzalotta and Catherine Aulia of Tennessee 6-4. No. 116 Ngounoue defeated No. 28 Carson Tanguilig of North Carolina 7-5, 7-6. Manu topped Allen of Ohio State 6-3, 6-3. Gagoshidze bested Spaka of Arizona State 6-4, 6-2. Massey defeated Nikolenko of Miami 6-2. 6-2.

Battle of the Bay Recap Day 1 Velasquez and Costache fell 3-8 against Kailey Evans and Elizabeth Goldsmith of University of San Diego. Velasquez lost to University of San Diego’s Kailey Evans 6-1, 4-6, 6-3. Costache lost to Meg Kowalski of Georgia 6-1, 6-2 Day 2 Velasquez beat McKenna Koeing of University of Southern California 6-2, 6-4. Costache fell to Aya El Sayed of University of Colorado 6-4, 3-6, 10-8. Day 3 Velasquez and Costache topped El Sayed and Balzert of Colorado 6-2. Day 4 Velasquez and Costache defeated Wilkins-Castillo of Arizona 6-3.