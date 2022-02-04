🏊‍♀️ Jayhawks Open Iowa State Dual with Strong Showing on Friday

Ames, Iowa – The Kansas Jayhawks opened the first day of a two-day dual against the Iowa State Cyclones on Friday, with the Jayhawks outscoring the Cyclones, 95-55 after the first day of competition in Ames, Iowa.

Friday’s events included seven events in the water, as well as the one-meter dive finals.

Of the eight events contested on Friday, the Jayhawks claimed the top spot in six of them, including the 200-medley relay, the 200-yard freestyle (Ellie Wehrmann), 100 yard backstroke (Ellie Howe), 100 yard breaststroke (Kate Steward) and the 50 yard freestyle (Keyla Brown). Kansas’ Jiayu Chen also won the one-meter diving competition with a score of 335.65.

The Kansas team of Dewi Blose, Kate Steward, Kaitlyn Witt and Keyla Brown got the evening started in the women’s 200-yard medley relay, getting off to a strong start by finishing first in 1:43.39. Two events later, Ellie Wehrmann put together a strong performance to win the women’s 200-yard freestyle in 1:53.35, followed by Claire Campbell in second in 1:52.98.

Freshman Ellie Howe came away with a first-place finish in the women’s 100-yard backstroke, finishing strong in 56.50. In the 100-yard backstroke, senior Kate Steward took the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:01.75.

In the 200-yard butterfly, junior Amelie Lessing came away with the win by narrowly edging Iowa State’s Lucia Rizzo, finishing in 2:04.05. The Jayhawks finished off the evening in the pool by taking the top-three spots in the 50-yard freestyle, with Claudia Dougan winning in 23.96, followed by Keyla Brown in 23.96 and Autumn Looney in 23.99.

On the diving board, Kansas’ Jiayu Chen won the 1-meter diving competition by posting a score of 335.65.

The Jayhawks return to action on Saturday against Iowa State beginning at 10 a.m. CT.