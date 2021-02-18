⚾ Jayhawks Open Season in Minneapolis Against South Dakota State

LAWRENCE, Kan. –Kansas is slated to open its 2021 season with a three-game series against South Dakota State at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, starting Friday.

The Jayhawks finished last season with a 7-10 record, and did not play a Big 12 game. South Dakota State, a member of the Summit League, finished 5-12 and did not play a conference game either. Both teams had their seasons cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kansas and South Dakota State last played in 2007 and the Jayhawks hold a 6-1 edge over the Jackrabbits all-time. The last time the two squads played was in 2007. KU won the series after dropping the opening game of the series, which was also played in Minneapolis.

The Jayhawks’ probable starters for the series are Ryan Cyr in the season opener Friday, Everhett Hazelwood on Saturday and Eli Davis on Sunday.

Fans are encouraged to follow Kansas baseball on Twitter for live game updates, or to follow along with live stats.