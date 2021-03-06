🚣‍♀️ Jayhawks Open Spring Competition with Exhibition in Oklahoma

CATOOSA, Okla. – Kansas rowing hit the water for its first competition of the 2021 spring slate in an exhibition with Tulsa Saturday – a starting point for a team that had their season cut short in 2020 due to COVID-19.

“Today was immensely valuable for a group of athletes who have had to wait a long time to see competition season become real again,” said Kansas rowing head coach Carrie Cook-Callen. “The team raced hard, learned about themselves and gained experience that will better prepare us headed into our first 2K race of the 2021 season.”

The Jayhawks traveled to the Sooner State to face the Tulsa Hurricane in a friendly competition between the two regional schools, allowing both programs to start their 2021 race schedules.

“It was a good experience for many of our first-time rowers that haven’t rowed before,” said Cook-Callen.”

Freshman and newcomers weren’t the only group that used the scrimmages as valuable experience.

“The first varsity eight started to believe in themselves and their capabilities,” Cook-Callen stated. “You could see them understand that they have speed and what they are capable of lined up against a good Tulsa team that they were able to compete against today.”

Kansas was able to break out of their training regimen to gain valuable experience against their foes in Tulsa.

“There were things that we learned today that we would have not received from a practice at home,” stated Cook-Callen. “It will sharpen our training in the next few weeks as we prepare for our race against Oklahoma.”

The Jayhawks will face the Sooners in Oklahoma City March 27 for their first regular season competition of the spring.

In addition to their scrimmage against Tulsa, Kansas will rely on what has got them to this point.

“Trust their training,” said Cook-Callen. “Trust they will be prepared and that we will still find things to improve upon as we are just beginning our spring season.”