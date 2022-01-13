🎾 Jayhawks Open Spring Tennis Season in California

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Tennis is looking to start off the new year hot as the Jayhawks head west to La Jolla, California, to compete at the San Diego Invitational, which begins on Friday, Jan. 14.

The San Diego Invitational will feature Texas Tech, Ole Miss, No. 15 Florida State, No. 17 Stanford, San Diego and Kansas.

Kansas will send six players to California, with each player competing in singles and doubles action. The doubles teams will be Maria Titova / Raphaelle Lacasse, Malkia Ngounoue / Mariana Manyoma-Velasquez and Sonia Smagina / Tiffany Lagarde. Play begins on Friday in La Jolla and concludes on Sunday, Jan. 16.

Following the invitational, the Jayhawks start to dive into spring competition. They will travel to Tulsa, Oklahoma, to face Tulsa on Jan. 21 before going to Waco, Texas, for the ITA Kickoff Weekend on Jan. 28-29.