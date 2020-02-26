Jayhawk Insider: Kansas Earns High Praise from Opponents

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Praise in sports, especially when it comes from the opposing team, is not something that happens every day. It takes a rare game, and a rare team, to put aside their hardships and compliment their competitor. However, that’s exactly what Oklahoma State’s head coach, Mike Boynton, did following their game on Monday.

After KU’s win against Baylor on Saturday, the Jayhawks entered Allen Fieldhouse freshly ranked at No. 1 in the nation. The emotional high of this win, as well as its new ranking, gave the Jayhawks a new edge. It’s safe to say they strolled into the game against the Cowboys with confidence.

Despite these traits, OSU didn’t appear to be phased in the early minutes of the contest. Throughout the first 10 minutes, OSU proved to have a working system: guarding Kansas senior center Udoka Azubuike with two or even three defenders every time he touched the ball. When the Jayhawks fought back and were able to take the lead, OSU employed a new system, trusted by many teams: fouling the big guy. While this strategy may have worked in the past, Azubuike surprised everyone, most of all the opposing head coach, by making a career-best seven of his eight free throw attempts on the day.

Oklahoma State senior forward Cameron McGriff took note of this during his postgame press conference, saying “a lot of teams strategize to foul him, to stop him from scoring and then when he continues to score at the free throw line, it’s pretty difficult.”

McGriff wasn’t the only one who was shocked at this new turn of events. Boynton even expressed awe after the game.