🎾 Kansas Competes at Big 12 Fall Championships

STILLWATER, Okla. – Kansas women’s tennis competed at the Big 12 Fall Championship hosted by Oklahoma State in Stillwater, Oklahoma this weekend, where Jayhawks Malkia Ngounoue, Carmen Roxana Manu, Kylin Sadler, Silvia Maria Costache, Mariana Manyoma-Velasquez and Jocelyn Massey were in action.

Day 1

In Round 1, Massey and Manu lost to No. 4 Anita Sahdiieva and Liubov Kostenko from Baylor University 6-3. Ngounoue and Costache fell to Dana Guzman and Emma Staker of University of Oklahoma 6-1. Velasquez and Sadler lost to No. 3 Alexandra Pisareva and Romana Cisovska from University of Oklahoma 6-1.

In consolation doubles, Ngounoue and Costache took down Florentine Dekkers and Vanesa Suarez from Kansas State 6-4. Massey and Manu fell to Momoko Nagato and Michaela Kucharova of West Virginia 6-4. Velasquez and Sadler lost to Paula Baranano and Alina Shcherbinina from University of Baylor 6-4.

In Flight 1, Ngounoue defeated Raquel Gonzalez of Oklahoma State 6-1, 6-2.

In Flight 2, Massey lost to Christin Hsieh from Iowa State 6-3, 6-2. Velasquez beat Ting-Pei Chang from West Virginia. 6-2, 3-6, 6-3. No. 3 Manu lost to Yekaterina Dmitrichenko of Texas Tech 7-6, 6-2. Costache lost to Rozalia Gruszczynska from Kansas State 7-5, 6-0.

In Flight 3, Sadler fell to Suarez from Kansas State 7-5, 6-1.

Day 2

In consolation doubles, Costache and Ngounoue lost to Camryn Stepp and Dmitrichenko from Texas Tech 6-2.

In Flight 1, Ngounoue defeated M. Kadleckova from Iowa State 6-3, 6-3. Ngounoue lost to Thasaporn Naklo of Iowa State 6-3, 6-1 in the semifinals.

In Flight 2 Consolation, Massey lost to Kucharova of West Virginia 6-3, 6-1. No. 3 Manu fell to Sofia Cabezas of Iowa State 6-4, 7-5. Costache took down Nagato from West Virginia 6-4, 6-2. Costache beat Hsieh of Iowa State 7-5, 6-7, 7-6.

In Flight 2, Velasquez defeated No. 4 Baranano from Baylor 6-4, 0-6, 7-5. Velasquez lost to No. 1 D. Guzman of Univ. of Oklahoma 6-1, 6-4 in the semifinals.

In Flight 3, Sadler lost to Stepp from Texas Tech 6-1, 6-1. Sadler lost to Pei-Ju Hsieh of West Virginia 6-3, 6-2.

Day 3

In the Flight 1 Play-Off, Ngounoue took down Staker of University of Oklahoma 7-6, 6-4.

In the Flight 2 Consolation Semifinals, Costache lost to Cabezas from Iowa State 7-5, 6-1.

In the Flight 2 Play-Off, Velasquez fell to Cisovska of University of Oklahoma 6-3, 4-6, 10-8.

In Flight 3, Sadler defeated Amber Hochstatter of Oklahoma State 7-5, 6-0.

Up Next

Following the Big 12 Fall Championship, Kansas will participate in the UNLV Invitational from November 11th-13th.