🎾 Jayhawks Participate in ITA Regional Championships

STILLWATER, Okla. – Kansas Tennis was back in action at the ITA Regional Championships, which took place in Stillwater, Oklahoma from October 13-17, in which seven Jayhawks played in singles and doubles competitions throughout the weekend.

Day 1

Sadler lost to No. 18 Clara Whitaker from Wichita State 6-2, 6-7, 10-4.

Massey / Velasquez defeated No. 13 Laia Conde / Maria Berlanga from University of Tulsa 8-7. Ngounoue / Gagoshidze topped Maya Arksey / Eesha Varma from University of South Dakota 8-4. No. 16 Costache / Manu lost to Jule Schulte / Nore Heinitz from North Dakota 8-6.

Day 2

Ngounoue / Gagoshidze beat Kresovic / Chribak from University of South Dakota 8-1. Massey / Velasquez lost to Lingwei Kong / Natsumi Kurahashi from Wichita State 8-6. No. 16 Manu / Costache beat Estella Jaeger / Sydney Weinburg from University of South Dakota 8-4. No. 5 Ngounoue / Gagoshidze lost to Anet Koskel / Zoey Weil 8-5. No. 16 Manu / Costache beat Daniela Hlacikova / Teona Velkoska 8-7.

Massey lost Sofia Cabezas from Iowa State 6-3, 6-1. Costache beat No. 22 Yuhan Liu from University of Arkansas 6-4, 6-4. No. 16 Manu fell to Romana Tarajova from SE Missouri State 6-4, 1-6, 7-5. No. 2 Ngounoue took down Mille Haagensen 6-1, 6-3. No. 29 Velasquez defeated Vasia Karvouni 6-2, 7-6. No. 19 Gagoshidze beat Grace Chadick 5-7, 6-1, 6-2. Costache lost to Liu 5-7, 6-1, 6-2.

Day 3

Massey beat P. Kraholdt 6-3, 6-2. No. 19 Gagoshidze beat No. 14 Indianna Spink 2-6, 7-6, 6-4. No. 2 Ngounoue lost to Laura Masic 6-4, 6-3. Massey defeated Nyah Kauders 7-5, 6-2. No. 19 Gagoshidze lost to No. 3 Ange Oby Kajuru 6-0, 6-1.

Day 4

Manu / Costache beat Lian Benedejcic / Oleksandra Nahurksa 8-6 and Lily Hutchings / Ana Naranjo 8-5. Manu / Costache lost to No. 13 Laia Montfort / Maria Berlanga 8-6.

Massey lost to Christin Hsieh 7-6, 6-2.

Up Next

Following the ITA Regional Championships, Kansas will compete in the W25 Fort Worth from October 17th-23rd.