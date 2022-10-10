🎾 Jayhawks Participate in Northwestern Invitational

Evanston, IL. – Kansas Tennis continued its fall season this weekend with Carmen Roxana Manu, Silvia Maria Costache, Mariana Manyoma Velasquez, and Jocelyn Massey in action at the Northwestern Invitational in Chicago, Illinois this weekend.

Day 1

The Jayhawks won both doubles matches with Manu and Costache beating Iowa State’s Sofia Cabezas and Chie Kezuka 6-3 and Velasquez and Massey defeating South Florida’s Laura Pellicer and Cliona Walsh 6-2.

Kansas fell in all singles matches with Manu falling to Cabezas 0-6, 7-6, 2-6. Costache lost Kezuka 5-7, 6-7. Velasquez fell to Perello 4-6, 2-6. Massey lost to Walsh 6-7, 2-6.

Day 2

The Jayhawks went 1-1 in double on Sunday as Manu and Costache lost to Sydney Pratt and Briana Crowley of Northwestern 1-6. Velasquez and Massey took down Maria Shusharina and Jennifer Riester of Northwestern 6-3.

Kansas won 3 out of the 4 singles matches. Manu lost to Pratt 4-6, 6-2, 7-6. Costache beat Crowley 6-1, 6-2. Velasquez defeated Shusharina 6-3, 6-4. Massey won against Reister 6-3, 7-5.

Up Next

Following the Northwestern Invitational, Kansas will participate in the ITA Regional Championships in Stillwater, Oklahoma from October 13th– October 17th and the W25 Fort Worth in Fort Worth, Texas from October 17th-23rd.