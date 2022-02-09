🏀 Jayhawks Take Down Mountaineers 65-47 in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – For the first time since 2013, Kansas left WVU Coliseum victorious following a 65-47 victory over the Mountaineers on Wednesday evening.

The win improves Kansas to 16-5 on the year and 7-4 in Big 12 play and is the first win over West Virginia since January 24, 2015. The Jayhawks are currently on a four-game winning streak in conference play for the first time since 2009.

Holly Kersgieter led the Jayhawks with 18 points and three steals while Zakiyah Franklin added 17 points, five rebounds and six assists. Chandler Prater chipped in 12 points and seven rebounds off the bench.

Five different Jayhawks scored in the first quarter as KU scored 10 points in the paint and finished the quarter on a 6-0 run to lead 15-11. Defense controlled both ends in the second quarter, which started with both teams going scoreless for more than four minutes. KU used a 7-0 run to build its biggest lead at 24-13 and Kersgieter hit a three-pointer on the Jayhawks final possession to take a 27-19 lead into the locker room.

The second half started with WVU using an 8-2 run to get within two at 29-27 in the early going. Kansas settled in and stayed aggressive, which led to 12 free throw attempts, of which the Jayhawks hit 11 to maintain an eight-point lead of 46-38 at the end of the third. Kansas used a 6-0 run early in the fourth quarter to build a 54-40 lead and never looked back, outscoring WVU 19-9 to finish off the Jayhawks second win in Morgantown since the Mountaineers joined the Big 12 Conference.

Kansas outrebounded the Mountaineers 48-to-30 and held WVU to 33.3 percent (19-of-57) shooting from the field. The Jayhawks were the more aggressive team, getting to the free throw line and converting often, hitting 23-of-26 attempts while limiting fouls as WVU converted 6-of-10 attempts at the line.

Up Next

The second round of the Dillons Sunflower Showdown is set for Saturday, Feb. 12, at 6 pm CT as the Jayhawks host Kansas State at Allen Fieldhouse.