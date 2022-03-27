🎾 Jayhawks Pick Up Road Win Over SMU Mustangs

DALLAS – The 25th-ranked Kansas Tennis team improved to 12-6 overall after defeating No. 39 SMU on Sunday afternoon at the SMU Tennis Complex., 4-2.

To open the day off, Sonia Smagina and Carmen Roxana Manu topped Nicole Petchey and Winslow Huth 6-3 on Court 3 in doubles action.

SMU fought back with Jackie Nylander and Hadley Doyle defeating #54 Malkia Ngounoue and Maria Titova 6-3 on Court 1. Lexi Keberle and Lana Mavor closed out the singles point for SMU by taking down Raphaelle Lacasse and Mariana Manyoma-Velasquez 7-5.

In singles play, SMU tacked on another point with Petchey defeating Velasquez 6-2, 6-2. From there, it was all Jayhawks as they dominated the final matches to earn a big road victory.

Manu earned Kansas’s first point of the match, defeating Claudia Bartolome 7-6, 6-3. Tiffany Lagarde then took down Mavor by scores of 6-4, 6-2 to tie the match up. Ngounoue defeated Doyle 6-0, 4-6, 6-2 to give Kansas a 3-2 lead. Shortly after, Smagina clinched the 4-2 win for the Jayhawks, beating Nylander 7-6, 6-3.

Up Next

The Jayhawks host West Virginia in Lawrence, Kansas on April 1st at 5:00pm CT and #28 Iowa State on April 3rd at 5:00pm CT.

Singles Results

#63 Titova (KU) vs Keberle 6-2, 4-6, 1-1 (DNF)

Ngounoue (KU) def Doyle 6-0, 4-6, 6-2

Smagina (KU) def Nylander 7-6, 6-3

Manu (KU) def Bartolome 7-6, 6-3

Lagarde (KU) def Mavor 6-4, 6-2

Petchey def Velasquez (KU) 6-2, 6-2

Doubles Results

Nylander / Doyle def #54 Ngounoue / Titova (KU) 6-3

Keberle / Mavor def Lacasse / Velasquez (KU) 7-5

Smagina / Manu (KU) def Petchey / Huth 6-3