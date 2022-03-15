⛳ Jayhawks Place Eighth at Briar’s Creek Invitational

JOHNS ISLANDS, S.C. – Behind senior Lauren Heinlein’s 11th-place finish, Kansas women’s golf placed eighth at the Briar’s Creek Invitational at The Golf Club at Briar’s Creek Tuesday.

Kansas shot a 1-over 288 for the second round which was concluded Tuesday morning due to darkness on Monday. The 288 tied for the second-lowest score of the round in the 17-team field. KU improved 15 shots and 11 spots on the leaderboard from its first to second round scores. The Jayhawks shot a 300 in the third round to post their second-straight upper-half finish of the spring and sixth of the 2021-22 season.

Heinlein finished the event’s third round with a 3-over 75 and posted a three-round 217 (+1) to tie for 11th. She carded a 3-under 69 for her second round recording 15 pars and three birdies. She just missed finishing in the top eight by just one shot in the 96-golfer field. The 69 marked Heinlein’s fourth under-par round this season, including her second in as many tournaments.

“We finished the second round really well this morning and Lauren was solid again for us this tournament,” Kansas head coach Lindsay Kuhle said. “Her 69 in the second round really vaulted us up the leaderboard.”

Freshman Jordan Rothman was KU’s second best finisher posting a three-round 222 (+6) and tying for 27th. Rothman shot an even-par 72 in her final round with five birdies on Tuesday. Her 72 matched her second-lowest round of the year.

“Jordan was solid the final round and came back after a rough start to shoot even par today,” Kuhle said. “A top 11 finish for Lauren and top 30 for Jordan speaks a lot to their development this year and how hard they’ve worked to prepare to compete.”

Super-senior Sera Tadokoro (228), senior Pear Pooratanaopa (229) and freshman Johanna Ebner (229) rounded out the KU scoring.

“We struck the ball really well this week and have some work to do with our short game and putting and grinding to avoid lost shots (holes over bogeys),” Kuhle said.

Host Campbell won the Briar’s Creek Invitational shooting an 11-under 853, 11 shots ahead of runner-up Michigan. Nathalie Irbacher of Boston College took medalist honors with a three-round 211 (-5), one shot ahead of three other golfers at 4-under.

Kansas will next compete at the Clemson Invitational, March 25-27, at The Reserve at Lake Keowee in Lake Keowee, South Carolina.