🏐 Jayhawks Place Four on AVCA Midwest All-Region Teams

LEXINGTON, Ky. – Fresh off a second-round appearance in the NCAA Tournament, the Kansas Volleyball team had four players earn Midwest All-Region honors, the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) announced Tuesday.

Middle blocker Lauren Dooley, opposite Anezka Szabo and outside hitter Ayah Elnady were all named Midwest All-Region, while setter Camryn Turner was named Midwest All-Region honorable mention.

All four players were named All-Big 12 Second Team last month following distinguished seasons.

Elnady led the Jayhawks with 292 kills on the season, averaging 2.73 kills per set. She had a season-high 19 kills against Iowa State on Nov. 19. Elnady also led the team and ranked fourth in the Big 12 with 42 service aces on the season. The Cairo, Egypt native also broke a school record this season, recording eight service aces against Omaha, which established a new high for the program in a four-set match.

Szabo, in her final season with the Jayhawks, played in 90 sets with 203 kills on the season. Szabo averaged 2.26 kills per set. On top of her postseason honors by the Big 12 and AVCA, Szabo was also named to the All-Tournament team for the 2022 Utah Classic. Originally a transfer from Nebraska, Szabo played three seasons with the Jayhawks.

Dooley, who transferred to Kansas prior to the season from Florida, ranked fifth in the Big 12 in hitting percentage at .380 and sixth in the league in blocks at 1.09 per set. Dooley played in all 111 sets for the Jayhawks this season and averaged 1.57 kills per set with 174 total kills. Her 121 total blocks were second on the team to Rachel Langs. She had a season-high 11 blocks at West Virginia in October.

Turner, a Topeka native in her second season with the Jayhawks, served as the primary setter for Kansas and finished seventh in the Big 12 with 9.23 assists per set. She also finished 10th in the league with 2.59 digs per set. Like Dooley, Turner played in all 111 sets for Kansas this year and had 16 double-doubles in 30 matches.

The Jayhawks went 19-11 on the season and 8-8 in the Big 12, ultimately falling to No. 2 seeded Nebraska in the NCAA Tournament.