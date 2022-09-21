⛳ Jayhawks Place Ninth at “Mo” Morial Invitational

Kansas entered the final day in 10th spot and then posted its lowest round of the event with a 292 (+8). KU’s three-round total of 895 edged North Texas (896) and UTSA (903), two programs that finished in the top 50 of last year’s Golfstat final rankings. Host Texas A&M won the 14-team event, shooting a three-round 853 (-11), which was four shots ahead of runner-up Texas at 857 (-7).

BRYAN, Texas – Kansas sophomore Jordan Rothman shot a 1-under 71 in her final round as the Jayhawks women’s golf team finished ninth at the “Mo” Morial on Tuesday at the Traditions Golf Club in Bryan, Texas.

"I’m really proud of our play today and finish. We moved up the leaderboard and played really solid today."

Entering the day tied for 48th, Rothman carded five birdies Tuesday and vaulted up 13 spots to finish tied for 22nd in the 78-golfer field. Rothman ended the event with a three-round 220 (+4). Sophomore Johanna Ebner was KU’s top finisher as she shot a 1-over 73 Tuesday and placed tied for 11th with a three-round score of 216 (E). Ebner led KU with 10 birdies in her three rounds, including three on Tuesday. It was her lowest three-round total while at Kansas.

“I’m so happy with Johanna and Jordan’s performance this week and especially their consistency,” Kuhle said. “This course is a championship course that demands solid ball striking, which those two did a tremendous job of this week.”

Graduate senior Esme Hamilton posted a three-round 231 (+15), while sophomore Lauren Clark shot a 234 (+18) and graduate senior Abby Glynn 236 (+20). Clark’s 76 on Tuesday was her low round of the event.

“There were so many great shots out there this week and I’m very proud of how we stayed focused and pushed through some adversity to finish strong,” Kuhle said.

Kansas will play its third tournament of the fall campaign at the Blessings Collegiate Invitational, Oct. 3-5, at the Blessings Golf Club in Fayetteville, Arkansas.