🏊‍♀️ Jayhawks Post Pair of Second Place Finishes on Day One of Big 12 Championships

MORGANTOWN, W.V. – The Kansas women’s swimming & diving team posted a pair of second place finishes on day one of the Big 12 Swim & Dive Championships in Morgantown, West Virginia on Wednesday.

Day one of the Big 12 Championships featured two women’s finals, including the 200-yard medley relay and the 800-yard freestyle relay.

In the 200-yard medley relay, the team of Dewi Blose, Kate Steward, Autumn Looney and Keyla Brown swam to the first second-place finish of the day for the Jayhawks, finishing in 1:39.26.

The Jayhawks followed up their second-place finish with another silver medal performance in the women’s 800-yard freestyle, when the team of Ellie Wehrmann, Claudia Dougan, Claire Campbell and Kara Church swam to a 7:18.94 finish. Texas was the only team to finish ahead of the Jayhawks.

Day two of the Big 12 Swim & Dive Championship begins on Thursday with prelims at 8 a.m. CT, followed by finals at 4 p.m. CT. The Championship will stream live on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.