🎾 Jayhawks Prepare for Big 12 Tournament

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Following Kansas Tennis’ 4-0 win over No. 53 Kansas State to close out the regular season, the Jayhawks will travel south to Fort Worth, Texas to participate in the Big 12 tournament on Friday April 22nd at 9 a.m.

Kansas Tennis finished the season 14-9 overall, 4-5 in conference play, and 12-1 at home. The Jayhawks were seeded fifth in the Big 12 Tournament and face off against No. 21 Baylor who beat Kansas earlier in the season in a close 3-4 battle in Waco, Texas.

No. 52 Maria Titova has been a huge part of the Jayhawks’ success. Titova has played first in the singles lineup in every Big 12 dual match for a record of 4-2 (three matches did not finish). Titova will look to continue her strong play in the Big 12 Championship.

The doubles team of Titova and Malkia Ngounoue — ranked No. 78 in the country — lead the way in doubles play, as the Jayhawks are undefeated when winning the doubles point. Titova and Ngounoue seek to improve their 3-4 record in Big 12 play this weekend in the conference tournament.

Kansas Tennis will seek revenge against Baylor on the backs of their four seniors, consisting of Ngounoue, Sonia Smagina, Tiffany Lagarde, and Julia Deming whose leadership and singles play has been key in the Jayhawks’ success. In the last win against No. 53 Kansas State, all seniors won their singles matches and Ngounoue and Deming clinched the doubles point for Kansas, leading to a dominate 4-0 victory.

Following the Big 12 Tournament, Kansas Tennis will wait for the May 2 NCAA Tournament Selection show, where the Jayhawks will find out if and where they’ll be headed for postseason play.