👟 Jayhawks Primed for Texas Tech Invitational

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas men’s and women’s track & field teams travel to Lubbock, Texas, January 29-30 to compete in the Texas Tech Invitational, featuring nine schools, in what will be a competitive weekend of track & field.

Among the teams competing, Kansas will be up against host Texas Tech, Air Force, Arizona, Arizona State, Baylor, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, TCU and Texas A&M. The meet kicks off with the combined events on Friday, followed by field events beginning at 3:30 p.m.

This weekend’s meet marks the third of the season for the Jayhawks and the first outside of the state of Kansas.

The Kansas women have had a strong start to the 2021 indoor season, ranking No. 18 in the week one United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) rankings.

Through Kansas’ first two meets, five Jayhawks hold marks in the top-10 of the NCAA, including Zach Bradford’s vault of 5.65m (18-6.5 ft.) in the pole vault, which ranks second.

Junior Toni Englund holds the No. 3 mark in the NCAA in the pentathlon scoring 3,861 points, while Rylee Anderson ranks eighth in the high jump (1.79m (5-10.5 ft.)), Kyle Rogers holds the No. 8 mark in the men’s pole vault with a clearance of 5.35m (17-6.5 ft.), while Alexandra Emilianov ranks No. 10 in the shot put with a throw of 16.08m (52-9.25 ft.).

Following this weekend’s Texas Tech Invitational, the Jayhawks will continue their road trip to the Arkansas Invitational in Fayetteville, Arkansas, February 5-6.

Fans looking to follow along with the action can watch the Texas Tech Invitational on Big 12 Now on ESPN+, or follow along with live results here.