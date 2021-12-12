🏀 Jayhawks Pull Away to Defeat Santa Clara 80-65

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas outscored Santa Clara 25-11 in the fourth quarter as the Jayhawks stayed unbeaten at home with an 80-65 victory on Sunday at Allen Fieldhouse.

The win improves Kansas to 8-1 on the year and 7-0 at home, while Santa Clara falls to 5-2.

Four Jayhawks scored in double digits, led by Ioanna Chatzileonti with 15 points. Chatzileonti went 5-for-5 from the field and added three rebounds in 18 minutes of action. Chandler Prater scored a career-high 14 points, while Taiyanna Jackson had 13 and Aniya Thomas added 11.

The Jayhawks led 16-11 after the first quarter, but Santa Clara caught fire in the second, hitting five three-pointers to take a 35-32 lead into the locker room. KU quickly erased the deficit with an 8-0 run to open the third quarter, which featured five lead changes. The Jayhawks took the lead for good on a three-pointer by Mia Vuksic in the closing seconds of the third.

Leading 55-54 at the end of three, Kansas would score the first seven points of the fourth quarter and then hold at least a two-possession lead for the remainder of the game. KU outscored Santa Clara 25-11 in the fourth and 48-30 in the second half as the Jayhawks overcame a halftime deficit to earn a victory for the second straight game.