🏀 Jayhawks Raise Funds for the American Cancer Society share Twitter Facebook Mail Empty

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The annual Coaches vs. Cancer Tipoff, usually conducted in Kansas City, Missouri, took a new look this year as it moved Lawrence, Kansas, and was labeled the Coaches vs. Cancer Rock Chalk Tipoff. The event, which has been held in KC its first 14 years of existence, took place on Wednesday evening at Crown Automotive and was sponsored by the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) in conjunction with the American Cancer Society. This year’s event was presented by The University of Kansas Health System and The University of Kansas Cancer Center. More than $200,000 was raised, with a focus on making an impact locally.

A silent auction began on Oct. 2, and more than 300 patrons packed into the Crown Automotive’s back room on Wednesday evening to raise money for the American Cancer Society (ACS). The event consisted of silent and live auctions raising funds for the ACS. Celebrity guests for the event included renown broadcaster Bill Raftery, Kansas head coach Bill Self, his staff and the current team, and many former KU men’s basketball players and dignitaries. Following a meet and greet reception and live auction, Raftery held a panel discussion with two starters from the 2022 NCAA National Championship team – Jalen Wilson and Dajuan Harris Jr., 2008 NCAA Tournament Most Outstanding Player Mario Chalmers and Self. The panel discussed KU’s rich basketball history and success from KU’s NCAA National Championship 2022 season in addition to what fans will expect for the upcoming 2022-23 campaign.