🎾 Jayhawks Ranked Fifth in Big 12 Preseason Poll

LAWRENCE, Kan. – On the brink of the 2023 spring season, Kansas women’s tennis received votes in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) National Preseason Poll, released Wednesday, while also ranking fifth in the Big 12 Conference Preseason Poll.

Kansas ranked in the top half of the Big 12 Conference, behind only Texas, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and Iowa State. Kansas has ranked in the top-five of Big 12 preseason rankings in three of the last four years, with its best preseason ranking of second coming in 2019.

Last season, the Jayhawks finished the season ranked No. 29, according to the ITA. KU finished the year 15-11, 4-5 in Big 12 league play. Kansas returns four Jayhawks from last season, including All-Big 12 selections Maria Titova and Malkia Ngounoue.

Predicted to finish atop the Big 12 league standings was Texas, which garnered eight first-place votes. Oklahoma tabbed two votes to make up the top two positions. Oklahoma State and Iowa State placed above KU, ranking third and fourth in the poll, respectively.

The Jayhawks begin the 2022 spring season with one player ranked in the ITA singles and doubles ranks. Kansas Super-Senior Ngounoue was individually ranked at No. 26.

Under the helm of tenth-year head coach and 2019 Big 12 Coach of the Year, Todd Chapman, the Jayhawks begin league action March 10 as they visit Iowa State in Ames, Iowa.

Kansas’ spring slate opens on the road in Indian Wells, California as a part of the Duel in the Desert, Jan. 13-15.