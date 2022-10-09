🏈 Jayhawks Ranked In Both National Polls

LAWRENCE, Kan. – One week after entering the national rankings for the first time since 2009, the Kansas Jayhawks stayed inside the Top 25 in both national polls this week.

Following a 38-31 loss to now No. 13/15 TCU on Saturday, Kansas is slotted at No. 20 in the AFCA USA Today Coaches Poll and No. 19 in the AP Top 25.

The Jayhawks maintained their position in the AP poll, while dropping three spots in the Coaches poll.

Through six games this season, Kansas sits at 5-1 on the season and 2-1 in Big 12 Conference play. The Jayhawks are one of five Big 12 teams currently ranked in both polls, joining Oklahoma State, TCU, Kansas State and Texas. Baylor is No. 23 in the Coaches poll and just outside the Top 25 in the AP poll.

The appearance in the AP Top 25 is the 110th all-time in the poll by the Jayhawks.

Kansas completed a three-game homestand against TCU and will now head out on the road for back-to-back games at Oklahoma and Baylor. The Jayhawks and Sooners will square off at 11 a.m., Saturday on ESPN2.