🏌️‍♂️ Jayhawks Ranked No. 13 in Latest Golfweek Poll

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Men’s Golf Team is ranked No. 13 in the country after its latest tournament win at the Windon Memorial earlier this week.

The Jayhawks came in at No. 13 in the most recent Golfweek/Sagarin Rankings with a rating of 68.88; just behind Stanford (68.84) and just ahead of Georgia Tech (68.89). The Jayhawks debuted in the poll last week at No. 19, and moved up after their standout performance at the Windon.

Kansas finished the tournament at -18 and won by seven shots over host Northwestern. Additionally, sophomore Davis Cooper claimed his first collegiate tournament championship, finishing at -9 and winning the tournament by two shots. Senior Callum Bruce and sophomore Luke Kluver both carded Top 10 finishes with Bruce registering a T7 at -5 and Kluver tying for 10th at -3.

Coach Jamie Bermel’s squad continues to show off its depth. In the final round at the Windon, all five players in the lineup carded under-par rounds with Cooper, Bruce and Harry Hillier all putting together rounds in the 60s.

The win at the Windon came on the heels of a co-championship at the Gopher Invitational, where the Jayhawks split with Notre Dame at -14.

Kansas is 5-4-1 against teams in the Top 25 and 18-4-1 against teams in the Top 50 so far this season.

The Jayhawks will play next at the Big 12 Match Play Championships in Houston, which begin Oct. 11. The Big 12 currently has five teams ranked in the latest poll with Oklahoma (No. 1), Oklahoma State (No. 5), Texas (No. 6) and Texas Tech (No. 10) all joining the Jayhawks.

