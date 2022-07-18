🏐 Jayhawks Receive 2021-2022 AVCA Team Academic Award

LEXINGTON, Ky. – The American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) and the United States Marine Corps (USMC) announced today that Kansas Volleyball was awarded the USMC/AVCA Team Academic Award for the 2021-22 season. The award, initiated in the 1992-93 academic year, honors volleyball teams that maintain a yearlong grade-point average of 3.30 on a 4.0 scale or 4.10 on a 5.0 scale.

The accolade marks the third consecutive season the KU Volleyball team earned the AVCA Team Academic Award. The Jayhawks are one of 201 D1 teams earning the award.

The top-20 percent of team GPA’s from each division are designated as Team Academic Honor Roll schools, representing the highest scholarly achievement in the sport of volleyball.

