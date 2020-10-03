🎾 Jayhawks Record Five Wins on Day Two of Kansas Invitational

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas earned four singles wins and a doubles victory at the Jayhawk Tennis Center during the second day of competition at the Kansas Invitational on Saturday.

The Jayhawks won four of six singles matches between opponents from Kansas State and Iowa State.

Day two competition began in the morning with doubles, where Kansas duo Roxana Manu and Tiffany Lagarde defeated K-State’s Margot Decker and Manami Ukita, 6-1.

After a short break, the Jayhawks came back swinging in singles action. Junior Malkia Ngounoue kept to her winning ways, topping the Wildcats’ Maria Linares in straight sets 6-2, 6-1. Ngounoue improved to 2-0 this fall.

Also, newcomer Tiffany Lagarde entered into the win column after winning a three-setter, taking down Anna Turco of Kansas State, 6-3, 2-6, 6-2.

Junior Sonia Smagina also found herself in a three-set battle, beating KSU’s Karine-Marion Job. Smagina dropped the first set 3-6 but cruised in the second and third sets, 6-1, 6-4, respectively.

Sophomore Vasiliki Karvouni capped off the day for the Jayhawks, beating Iowa State’s Ting-Pei Chang , 7-5, 6-3.

The Jayhawks conclude tournament play Sunday at the Jayhawk Tennis Center.