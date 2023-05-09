⛳️ Jayhawks Remain in Contention After Day 2 at NCAA Regional

ATHENS, Ga. – Kansas graduate senior Esme Hamilton shot a 1-over 73, while sophomore Lauren Clark carded five birdies to lead KU in the second round at the 2023 NCAA Women’s Golf Athens Regional at the UGA Golf Course in Athens, Georgia, Tuesday.

As a team, Kansas improved two shots from its first round with a 298 (+10) on Tuesday. KU’s two-round 598 (+22) remained tied for eighth out of 12 teams. With one more round to play, the Jayhawks are seven shots from the fifth spot. There are six NCAA Regionals with 12 teams in each. The top five teams from the regional will qualify for the NCAA Championship, May 19-24, at the Grayhawk Golf Club, in Scottsdale, Arizona. Additionally, the low individual not from a top-five finishing team from each regional will also advance to the NCAA Championship.

Host Georgia leads the field with a two-round 561 (-15). South Carolina is the only other school under par at 571 (-5), 10 shots back. San Jose State is third at (+7), while Maryland (+13) is fourth. Augusta, Ohio State and Ole Miss are in a three-way tie for fifth at 591 (+15). Kansas and Furman are next, tied for eighth, at 22-over.

Hamilton improved five strokes from her opening-round score 78. KU started on hole No. 10 for the second round and Hamilton shot a 1-under 34 on her back nine. She vaulted up 10 spots in the standings and is tied for 38th (+7) in the 66-golfer field. Clark shot a 2-over 74 for her second round, improving four shots from Monday’s first round. Clark had a team-high five birdies in her second round.

“We had a really strong finish, which was nice to see,” Kansas head coach Lindsay Kuhle said. “I was proud how Lauren was 2-under her last 12 holes and how Esme finished strong today.”

KU super-senior Abby Glynn carded nine-straight pars on her back nine and ended the round with a 75 (+2). Glynn is KU’s leader after two rounds at 148 (+4), which is tied for 23rd. Sophomore Jordan Rothman shot a 76, while sophomore Johanna Ebner posted a 78 on Tuesday.

Georgia’s Jenny Bae leads the individual field with a two-round 136 (-8). She is three shots ahead of Louise Rydqvist of South Carolina.

“It has really been a total team effort,” Kuhle said. “We’re excited for tomorrow being only seven strokes back with the chance to make the national championship. I know we will come out hungry, competitive and firing tomorrow with nothing to lose.”

Kansas will begin Wednesday’s final round on hole No. 10 at 7 a.m. CT. The Jayhawks will be paired with Furman and Ole Miss. Live scoring for the 2023 NCAA Athens Regional will be via Goltstat.com and can be found here.