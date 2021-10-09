⛳ Jayhawks Remain in Sixth After Day Two at the Ron Moore Intercollegiate

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. – Kansas senior Lauren Heinlein shot a 2-under 70 to lead the Jayhawks in the second round of the Ron Moore Intercollegiate at the Denver Golf Club at Highlands Ranch Saturday.

As a team, Kansas entered the day tied for sixth and shot a 294 (+6), which kept the Jayhawks in sixth place in the 15-team field. The Jayhawks are two shots from fifth and six from fourth entering Sunday’s final round. East Tennessee State leads the field at 9-under through two rounds, four shots ahead of Cal Poly at 5-under.

Heinlein carded four birdies for her second round with two on the front nine and two on the back nine. Her 70 matched her lowest round of the 2021 fall season as she also shot a 70 in the final round of the Marilynn Smith/Sunflower Invitational, Sept. 21. Heinlein is tied for 12th in the 87-golfer field at even par through two rounds. She is two shots from fifth place entering Sunday’s final round.

“Lauren was solid today and helped the team with her two-under par round,” KU head coach Lindsay Kuhle said. “I am very proud of her fight to the end. She had a great par save on 17 and birdied 18. Her attitude and energy and confidence, which we talk about a lot out there, was the best I’ve seen this season.”

One shot behind Heinlein is KU senior Pear Pooratanopa who shot an even-par 72 Saturday. She carded birdies on No. 9 and No. 18 Saturday and is tied for 19th at 1-over along with KU freshman Jordan Rothman. KU’s other two golfers – super-senior Sera Tadokoro and senior Abby Glynn – are tied for 49th at 6-over through two rounds.

“Pear finished really well as well and was -2 her last 10 holes,” Kuhle said. “The conditions were more difficult today with the hole locations and consistent gusty winds. This team is close to having a great day and having all five scores under par.”

The third and final round of the Rom Moore Intercollegiate will be played Sunday, Oct. 10. Live scoring for the Ron Moore Invitational will be here produced by BirdieFire.