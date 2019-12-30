Jayhawks Remain Undefeated Going Into New Year
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Five Jayhawks finished in double-figures on Monday as Kansas women’s basketball remained undefeated with its 83-64 victory over Wofford inside Allen Fieldhouse. The 11-0 record through nonconference play is the best start under head coach Brandon Schneider since he took over the Kansas program in 2015.
Freshman guard Holly Kersgieter provided a spark off the bench for the Jayhawks, finishing with a team-high 21 points on 8-of-14 shooting from the field. She also knocked in a career-high five 3-pointers on the night. Following Kersgieter was senior Mariane De Carvalho who poured in 18 points on 8-of-10 shooting and was a team-high +28 in the contest.
The team also used a well-balanced passing attack against Wofford as KU finished the game with a season-high 23 assists. Sophomore Brooklyn Mitchell led the way as she finished with a career-best nine assists on the night to go along with her 16 points.
Kansas jumped out to a 22-13 lead to end the first quarter, but the Terriers utilized an 8-0 run late in the second quarter to bring the game within single digits at 38-34 entering halftime.
In the second half, it was all Jayhawks as they would outscore Wofford 55-30 over the final two quarters. KU put together a 12-0 run early in the third quarter to push its lead up to 15 and was able to ride that momentum through the remainder of the contest.
Up Next
Kansas will open up Big 12 Conference play on the road Saturday, Jan. 4, when it travels to Stillwater, Oklahoma, to take on Oklahoma State. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. and can be viewed on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+.
The Kansas women’s basketball team defeated Wofford, 83-64, on Monday night in Allen Fieldhouse. More coming soon…
First points as a Jayhawk, @xmerriweatherx 👊#RockChalk pic.twitter.com/uBBi3bb1s3
— Kansas Women's Bball (@KUWBball) December 31, 2019
The 𝓈𝓌𝑒𝑒𝓉 sound of @holly_homi3 tearin' the bottom of the net!
4Q 6:40 | KU 65, Wofford 50 pic.twitter.com/eclEp1Zntk
— Kansas Women's Bball (@KUWBball) December 31, 2019
We on 🔥 out here!
Mitchell finds the lane for an easy put-in!
4Q 4:53 | KU 72, Wofford 56 pic.twitter.com/B76MEWL0l4
— Kansas Women's Bball (@KUWBball) December 31, 2019
Mariane De Carvalho hits Tina Stephens with the no-look over-the-head pass for the layup! 👀
Kersgieter gettin' 𝗯𝘂𝗰𝗸𝗲𝘁𝘀 👌
3Q 6:06 | KU 48, Wofford 39 pic.twitter.com/GEcn06z9H5
— Kansas Women's Bball (@KUWBball) December 31, 2019
The pass from Mitchell → a layup for Thomas 👊
2Q 4:41 | KU 34, Wofford 20 pic.twitter.com/LqHgAl1FGX
— Kansas Women's Bball (@KUWBball) December 31, 2019
👀😎 𝗞𝗨 𝗗𝗲𝗯𝘂𝘁!
2Q 1:58 | KU 36, Wofford 32 pic.twitter.com/tLjTs9mqvS
— Kansas Women's Bball (@KUWBball) December 31, 2019
Mariane De Carvalho leads all scorers after the first quarter with 10 points!
Let's roll!
𝗪𝗔𝗧𝗖𝗛 📺 | Big 12 on ESPN+
𝗦𝗧𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗠 🎥 | https://t.co/FgmYhwdQIy
𝗟𝗜𝗦𝗧𝗘𝗡 📻 | https://t.co/eXbjb3ZRPE
𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 📊 | https://t.co/FgmYhwdQIy pic.twitter.com/S9Jgbqvdta
— Kansas Women's Bball (@KUWBball) December 31, 2019