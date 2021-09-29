⚽️ Jayhawks Return Home to Play Kansas State

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Kansas (5-6-1, 0-2 Big 12) will be back at Rock Chalk Park on Thursday evening for the first time in 18 days. The Jayhawks will be facing in-state rival Kansas State in the Dillons Sunflower Showdown at 7 p.m. (CT). Fans can purchase tickets by clicking here.

The team recently completed a stretch of four-straight road games, including two against Ivy League opponents and two against Big 12 opponents to open conference play. Kansas will be seeking their first conference win on Thursday night.

In each of the first two conference matchups, KU has held the advantage in shots taken. On Sept. 23 at No. 8 TCU, the Jayhawks stayed within striking distance the entire game, but they were unable to put in any of their 19 shots, ultimately falling 1-0 in the contest. Similarly, at Oklahoma State on Sept. 26, Kansas was down one goal for much of the second half, but could not score the equalizer.

Kansas State (5-6-0, 0-2 Big 12) enters play on Thursday having dropped their first two conference games as well. The Wildcats lost in their most recent action on Sept. 26 at Texas Tech by a score of 2-0.

The soccer rivalry between the schools began back in 2017. Kansas has a 4-1-1 advantage in the all-time series, including a shutout in each of the last five games. The teams played each other twice in the spring, and Kansas earned a 2-0 win on March 6, 2021 in Manhattan, before a 0-0 draw on March 13, 2021 at Rock Chalk Park.

Thursday’s contest will have plenty for fans as there will be food trucks, tailgating, yard games and mini inflatable KU soccer flags for the first 150 people through the gate. For those unable to attend, the match will be available on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ and the Jayhawks Sports Network.

Kansas will make a short trip this upcoming weekend to Iowa State. The match will be on Sunday, Oct. 3, at 1 p.m. CT and be broadcasted on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.