🏀 Jayhawks Roll to Win in Season Opener

Lawrence, Kan. – Behind a 25-point performance from senior Aniya Thomas, the Kansas Jayhawks won their season opener on Wednesday, defeating SIU-Edwardsville 98-62 at Allen Fieldhouse.

Kansas is now 1-0 on the season, improving to 3-0 all-time against SIUE. Head coach Brandon Schneider is now 6-1 in season openers at KU.

“I thought we were good in spurts,” Schneider said following the game. “This time of year, you’re trying to develop an identity on the defensive end and some chemistry on the offensive end. We didn’t play exhibitions, we just played scrimmages, so there will be a lot for us to take from this game.”

The Jayhawks started the night with a quick 7-0 lead and never looked back. The Jayhawks had eight steals and scored 13 fast-break points in the first quarter as they built a 23-6 lead after 10 minutes of play. Sophomore Chandler Prater drew multiple Cougar fouls, going 5-6 from the free throw line, while sophomore Ioanna Chatzileonti and super-senior Julie Brosseau got the 3-pointers rolling.

In the second quarter, the Jayhawks continued to outpace the Cougars, dominating on offense. Senior Aniya Thomas found her footing and speed in the quarter with seven points, finishing multiple coast-to-coast fast break plays. Brosseau shot 100% from three-point range, going 3-of-3 in the quarter and 4-of-4 for the first half. The Jayhawks went into halftime with a 29-point lead, 46-17.

After SIUE outscored the Jayhawks 31-23 in the third quarter, Kansas controlled the fourth as they pulled away and finished two points shy of the century mark. The 98 points scored by the Jayhawks is the most in a season opener since defeating Oral Roberts 106-80 in the first game of the 2009-10 season.

Thomas led the Jayhawks with 25 points, while Brosseau had 17 and junior Zakiyah Franklin reached double figures with 11. KU shot 54.5% (36-of-66) from the field and hit 12-of-26 (46.2%) three-pointers on the night, matching the fifth-highest single-game mark in program history. The Jayhawks also knocked down 14-of-19 free throw attempts for a 73.7% clip.

The Jayhawks will play again this Sunday, Nov. 14, where they will host Tennessee State in Allen Fieldhouse. Tip-off is set for 2:00 p.m. and the game will be broadcast by Big 12 NOW on ESPN+.

