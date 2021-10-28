⚽ Jayhawks Season Comes to an End

LAWRENCE, Kan. — On a wet senior night from Rock Chalk Park, Texas defeated Kansas 2-0. The Jayhawks season came to an end with the loss.

“This group has been great,” said head coach Mark Francis about the senior class. “These girls have been on the team when we won the Big 12 Tournament, went to the Sweet Sixteen in 2019, went to the NCAA Second Round in 2018, and in 2020 we finished fourth in the conference. This group has accomplished a lot and helped us raise the level. The expectations after 2019 and 2020 are high. I think they have set that tone and we need to continue that.

The contest was tied at halftime, 0-0. Texas came out in the second half and scored two goals quickly. The Longhorns first goal was in the 48th minute and they followed it up with a goal in the 56th minute.

Sophomore Brie Severns led the team with three shots, while senior Rylan Childers and sophomore Moira Kelley each added two shots. Redshirt-junior Emilie Gavillet made five saves in the match.

Kansas finished the season 7-11-1 overall and 2-7 in conference play.