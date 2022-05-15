🥎 Jayhawks Selected for National Invitational Softball Championships

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – The Kansas Softball Team will continue its season after being selected to the 12-team National Invitational Softball Championships on Sunday evening.

The double elimination tournament begins Friday in Fort Collins and features four Power 5 programs. All games will take place at the TC Colorado Field. The tournament ran from 2017 to 2019, before pausing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kansas, which went 16-34 on the season, play No. 5 seeded George Washington on Friday, May 20 at 11 a.m. George Washington went 36-15 on the season. The winner will face fourth-seeded Central Arkansas on May 21 at 11 a.m.

Teams had to have an RPI in the national top 100 or have a winning record if its RPI was greater than 100. Conference record, results against the RPI Top 50, last 10 games, notable wins, upset losses and player injuries also were taken into consideration.

Kansas finished the regular season with an RPI of 88.

The Jayhawks were led this season by freshman Olivia Bruno. The first baseman/pitcher was named second-team All-Big 12, along with being named to the Big 12 All-Freshman Team. A freshman from Topeka, Bruno hit .315 this season and tied for the team lead with 10 home runs. She led the Jayhawks in conference play with a .353 average and started all 18 conference games.

Sophomore Lyric Moore led Kansas in the regular season with a .362 average and had 13 doubles, one behind Ashlyn Anderson for the team lead. Anderson hit .295 with her 14 doubles and 10 home runs.

Information on live stats and live streaming will follow this week.