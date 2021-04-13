🏈 Jayhawks Set Details for Spring Game

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Football program’s Spring Game has officially been set for May 1st at 6:00 p.m. inside David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. For fans outside the Lawrence area, the game will be streamed live on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

The Jayhawks will wrap up their month-long spring practice with a lively and competitive scrimmage, pitting the offense versus the defense in a traditional game setting.

Kansas fans are encouraged to attend the event to support the Jayhawks. COVID-19 fan safety protocols from the regular season will be followed for the spring game. Additional details of this game include:

Free admission

No tickets needed

First-come, first-serve seating

Socially distanced seating in small pods, using only the chairbacks in the stadium in Sections 1-8

Limited cashless concessions

Parking lots and gates to the stadium opening at 5 p.m.

No tailgating permitted

The Big 12 Now broadcast will feature special guests in the booth throughout the game that will be able to offer unique insight into the KU football program. Josh Klingler will handle play-by-play duties with Kennetra Pulliams handling the analyst role.

The game will also be available on the Jayhawk Radio Network with Brian Hanni, David Lawrence and Brandon McAnderson calling the action.