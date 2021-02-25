🥎 Jayhawks Set for 2021 UTSA Classic

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – Kansas softball hits the road to compete in the 2021 UTSA Classic, Feb. 26-28. This marks the team’s second tournament of the season and first game since Feb. 14 due to inclement weather last weekend.

The Jayhawks enter the weekend with a 1-3 overall record and are set to face off against three teams, including UT Arlington, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and UTSA, over the course of five games.

Here’s what to know about the Jayhawks entering this weekend:

At UTSA

This weekend marks only the second time the Jayhawks and Roadrunners have competed in KU history. The first was on Feb. 21, 2020 in Arlington, Texas. UTSA holds the series lead, 1-0, after defeating KU last season, 7-8.

Vs. UTA

The Jayhawks and UTA have faced one another in 23 total games in KU history. KU holds a 16-7 overall record over the Mavericks, with a 16-7 record on a neutral site. The Jayhawks have won the last six matchups between these two teams, including both games on Feb. 22, 2020 in Arlington, 8-3 and 4-1.

Vs. Texas A&M CC

The Jayhawks hold a 2-1 record over the Islanders with a 1-0 neutral field lead. KU last battled the Islanders in 2013. The Jayhawks lost the first game on Feb. 21, 0-1, before coming back in a dominating fashion to capture an 11-3 win on Feb. 22.

Gayre Greatness

Shelby Gayre was able to have a banner 2020 season, despite it being cut short. Not only did Gayre lead the team with a .393 average, she also led the team with 11 home runs, 24 RBI and 13 walks. She was named a second-team All-American by Softball America.

Gayre began the 2021 season where she ended 2020. Over the course of four games this season, the redshirt junior had recorded six hits, six RBI and scored three runs. Of her six hits, one was a double and two were home runs, including a grand slam on opening day against McNeese State.

From the Circle

Four different pitchers saw time in the circle during the opening weekend action in Baton Rouge. Sophomore Tatum Goff threw a complete game to capture the win over Central Arkansas. Goff leads the team wiht a 2.33 ERA and 11 strikeouts.

Redshirt senior Haley Reed finished the weekend with 9.1 innings pitched and seven strikeouts. Lexy Mills (5.2 IP) and Kasey Hamilton (2.1 IP) also saw time picking up eight and four strikeouts, respectively.

Week One/Two Recaps

The Jayhawks opened the season with a 1-3 start at the Tiger Classic to tie for Coach McFalls best opening weekend at KU. Kansas dropped the first two games by only one run behind the offensive power of Shelby Gayre, Tarin Travieso and Madison Hirsch. The Jayhawks split action on day two by taking one from Central Arkansas before falling to No. 5 LSU. Gayre finished the second day with five hits and Sydney Ramsey added four. Action on day three against Duke was cancelled due to inclement weather.

Week two action at the Tracy Beard College Classic in Frisco, Texas was also cancelled due to inclement weather.

Reed and Mills Milestones

Redshirt senior Hailey Reed and junior Lexy Mills are both on the cusp of reaching some career milestones.

Reed has posted 262 career strike outs to date pushing her closer to the 300 mark. She posted eight through 5.2 IP opening weekend and held opponents to a .111 BA. She is also two wins away from hitting 30 career victories.

Mills is one victory away from 10 career wins and sits at 116 career strike outs inching towards the 150 mark.

Numbers to Know:

23

Shelby Gayre currently has 23-career home runs after hitting two at the Tiger Classic. She only needs one more to crack KU’s top-10 list. When she hits the 25 mark, the D’Hanis, Texas native will be in sole possession of seventh.

30

The KU pitching corps struck out 30 batters over the course of 26.1 innings while holding opponents to a .275 batting average.

8

Brittany Jackson is eight bases away from hitting the 150-career total bases mark. The senior looks to surpass the 150 mark after ending the shortened 2020 season with 51 total bases.

250

Sydnee Ramsey looks to hit the 250 career at-bats mark this weekend. Ramsey currently has 245 after 14 at-bats during the first weekend at the Tiger Classic.

20

The Jayhawk offense scored 20 runs at over four games while in Baton Rouge, La., led by Brittany Jackson’s four-run performance.

8

Eight Jayhawks started all four games opening weekend, including: Sydnee Ramsey, Ashleyn Anderson, Shelby Gayre, Madison Hirsch, Tarin Travieso, Brittany Jackson, Morgyn Wynne and Macy Omli.