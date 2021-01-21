🏊‍♀️ Jayhawks Set for at Dual at Arkansas

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas women’s swimming and diving team travels to Fayetteville, Arkansas to compete against the Razorbacks in a dual meet on Friday, January 22, the team’s first meet of 2021.

The meet will begin at 2 p.m., from inside the Arkansas Natatorium, where the Jayhawks will compete in their third dual meet of the season. Kansas is 2-0 in dual meets so far during the 2020-21 season, defeating TCU (187-112) on October 17 and defeating Omaha (189-103) on November 7.

During the 2019-20 season, Kansas went 7-1 in dual meets, including wins over South Dakota, Missouri State, Colorado State, Nebraska, William Jewell, Arkansas and Iowa State. Kansas took down Arkansas, 178-118 in their last meeting on February 1, 2020 inside Robinson Natatorium.

Kansas competed in 11 meets during the fall season, including a series of virtual meets, which including over 20 schools from around the country competing remotely.

Friday’s dual versus Arkansas is the first of two regular season meets during the spring season, prior to postseason competition. Kansas will return home to host Iowa State in dual meet competition on February 5-6, before competing in the Big 12 Championship on February 24-27.