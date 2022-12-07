🏀 Jayhawks Set for Battle of Unbeatens at No. 12 Arizona

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Women’s Basketball takes an unblemished 7-0 record into a battle of unbeaten teams on Thursday night as the Jayhawks face No. 12 Arizona (7-0) at the McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona. It will be the only contest in NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball this week that features two unbeaten teams.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. CT and the game will be televised on the PAC 12 Networks, with Cindy Brunson and Mary Murphy on the call. Jayhawk fans can also listen to the game on the Jayhawk Radio Network from Learfield, with Steven Davis calling the action.

Kansas cruised to 7-0 on the year with an 88-51 victory over SEMO on Sunday afternoon at Allen Fieldhouse. Five different Jayhawks scored in double figures as KU held a fifth-straight opponent to fewer than 55 points. Taiyanna Jackson led KU with 17 points and six rebounds while Sanna Strom added a career-best 13 points off the bench.

KU is now 7-0 for the second time under head coach Brandon Schneider and the first time since the 2019-20 season, when the Jayhawks started 11-0. The Jayhawks are currently receiving votes in both national polls, coming in at No. 26 in the Associated Press Top 25.

Arizona is also 7-0 and ranked No. 12 in both the AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll. The Wildcats are averaging 88.1 points per game and defeating their opponents by an average of more than 30 points. Arizona has defeated each of its seven opponents by at least 16 points.

Thursday’s matchup will be the seventh all-time meeting between Kansas and Arizona, and first since a 75-51 Jayhawk victory over the Wildcats at Allen Fieldhouse on Dec. 17, 2016. The all-time series is tied 3-3, with KU 0-2 all-time in Tucson.

In Arizona, Kansas will be seeking its first win over a ranked non-conference opponent since Dec. 7, 2014 (W, 62-39 vs. #10 California).

Up Next

Kansas returns home to Allen Fieldhouse for back-to-back non-conference matchups, beginning on Sunday, Dec. 11, against Wichita State. That game will tip off at 2 p.m. CT and be broadcast on Big 12 NOW via ESPN+.