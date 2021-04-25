🏌️‍♂️ Jayhawks Set for Big 12 Championship in Hutchinson

Tournament: 2021 Big 12 Men’s Championship

Course: Prairie Dunes Country Club

Par/Yards: 70/ 7,068

Participating teams: Baylor, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, TCU, Texas, Texas Tech, West Virginia.

Live Stats: GolfStat

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The Kansas Jayhawks are set to open play at the 2021 Big 12 Men’s Golf Championship at Prairie Dunes on Monday. Kansas will play 36 holes Monday, 18 on Tuesday and 18 on Wednesday in the three-day, four-round event.

The Jayhawks will tee off in twosomes with Kansas State at 9:07 a.m., on the 10th-tee.

“Big 12s are always a battle,” Coach Jamie Bermel said. “Seventy-two holes of golf on a great golf course in Prairie Dunes. It’s going to be really windy, and if that is the case, patience will be the key. We just have to keep the ball in play and keep trying to make a lot of pars.”

Bermel will send a squad of six to the tournament. Each teams selects five players per round with the top four scores counting toward the team score. The Jayhawks will go with Luke Kluver, Harry Hillier, Ben Sigel, William Duquette, Sion Audrain and Zach Sokolosky.

Kansas is coming off a second-place finish at the Hawkeye Invitational earlier this month last time out. There, Hillier, Kluver and Sigel all finished in the top 10 to pace the Jayhawks. Audrain and Sokolosky finished right outside the top 10, tied for 12th.

Throughout the regular season, Kluver paced the Jayhawks with several strong showings. After opening his season with a T34 at the Colonial Collegiate, Kluver finished in the top 20 in each of his next five stroke play events – a streak he will carry into this week’s Big 12 Championship. In those five events, he finished in the top 10 three separate times with a T4 finish at the Maridoe Collegiate. His scoring average sits at 72.39.

Hillier had three Top 20s in the regular season and two top 10s. He opened his season with a T2 at the Colonial and finished tied for fourth last time out at the Hawkeye Invitational. He has a 72.89 scoring average entering play this week. Sigel, who had a hole-in-one in his final round at the Hawkeye earlier this month, had two top 10s, finishing, like Hillier, inside the top 10 at Colonial and the Hawkeye Invitational.

Duquette was in the lineup for all seven events for the Jayhawks in the regular season and finished tied for sixth at the Lamkin Grips San Diego Classic. He tied for 23rd in Iowa in his most recent action. His 71 in the final round at the Hawkeye is his second-best score this season. Audrain and Sokolosky were both stellar in Iowa with those 12th place finishes, which were their best of the regular season.

Kansas has finished in sixth place or higher in three of the last four Big 12 Championships, which will again be loaded with ranked teams. Oklahoma State, Baylor, Texas and Texas Tech are all inside the Golfstat Top 25, with Oklahoma State leading the way at No. 6.

Live stats for the event can be followed via Golfstat.