👟 Jayhawks Set for Big 12 Championship in Stillwater

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas men’s and women’s cross country teams will head to Stillwater, Oklahoma on Friday, October 28 to compete in the Big 12 Championship, hosted by Oklahoma State at the Greiner Family Cross Country Course.

The Jayhawks will compete in the men’s 8k championship which begins at 10 a.m., followed by the women’s 6k championship at 11 a.m.

The Jayhawks have had a solid season thus far, competing in the Bob Timmons Classic in Lawrence on September 4, Gans Creek Classic in Columbia, Missouri on October 1 and the Pre-National Invitational in Tallahassee, Florida on October 15.

Leading the way for the Kansas men over the last two meets is sophomore Jake Ralson, who finished 45th in the open 8k at the Pre-National Invitational in Tallahassee, Florida in 25:11.50. On the women’s side, sophomore Lona Latema has looked strong for the Jayhawks, running personal bests in each of her last two races, including a 10:58.60 in the 6k at the Pre-National Invitational.

At last year’s Big 12 Cross Country Championship, which was held at Rim Rock Farm in Lawrence, the Kansas women finished seventh out of the 10 teams competing, scoring 190 points. The Cyclones of Iowa State ran away with the team title, accumulating just 39 points. The Kansas men finished fifth out of nine teams.

Kansas will be represented by 10 men in the 8k championship on Friday, including Teddy Buckley, Chandler Gibbens, AJ Green, Sam Hubert, Cale Littrell, John Luder, Mackinon Mokoro, Jake Ralston, TJ Robinson and Peter Walsdorf.

Following the men, the Kansas women’s team will take on the 6k Championship course, including McKenna Anderson, Alexys Barton, Caroline Burrow, Kalea Chu, Addie Coppinger, Sommer Herner, Avryl Johnson, Kenadi Krueger, Faten Laribi, and Lona Latema.

Following the Big 12 Cross Country Championship, KU will be back in action at the NCAA Midwest Regional in Iowa City, Iowa on November 12.