🏌️♂️ Jayhawks Set for Big 12 Match Play in Houston
HOUSTON, Texas – The Kansas Men’s Golf team will head to The Club at Houston Oaks for the Big 12 Match Play Championship beginning on Monday. The event features all 14 conference teams, which includes four teams ranked in the top 25.
Kansas enters the tournament as the 12-seed and will face off against five-seeded Oklahoma State Monday morning, and four-seeded Texas Tech in the afternoon. Other teams in the field include Texas (1), Oklahoma (2), Baylor (3), TCU (6), BYU (7), Kansas State (8), Cincinnati (9), Houston (10), Iowa State (11), West Virginia (13) and UCF (14).
The three-day tournament includes all 14 teams paired into four groups, Pool A, Pool B, Pool C and Pool D. The Jayhawks will be grouped in Pool D with Texas Tech, Oklahoma State and West Virginia.
"We are really excited for Big 12 match play. It’s a different format than we typically play but it will be very exciting. We have three very good teams in our pool and we need to play well. The key to match play is to not give anything away. We can’t let our opponents have an easy hole."Head Coach Jamie Bermel
Bermel’s travel lineup consists of Seniors Gunnar Broin, Cecil Belisle, William Duquette, Davis Cooper, sophomore Will King and freshman Max Jelinek.
The Jayhawks are coming off a 10th-place finish at the Fighting Irish Classic, led by a seventh-place finish from Broin. So far this season, the Jayhawks have had two individual medalists, Belisle at the Folds of Honor Collegiate and King at the Gopher Invitational.
Live stats for the tournament are available through Golfstat.