🏌️‍♂️ Jayhawks Set for Big 12 Match Play in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas – The Kansas Men’s Golf team will head to The Club at Houston Oaks for the Big 12 Match Play Championship beginning on Monday. The event features all 14 conference teams, which includes four teams ranked in the top 25.

Kansas enters the tournament as the 12-seed and will face off against five-seeded Oklahoma State Monday morning, and four-seeded Texas Tech in the afternoon. Other teams in the field include Texas (1), Oklahoma (2), Baylor (3), TCU (6), BYU (7), Kansas State (8), Cincinnati (9), Houston (10), Iowa State (11), West Virginia (13) and UCF (14).

The three-day tournament includes all 14 teams paired into four groups, Pool A, Pool B, Pool C and Pool D. The Jayhawks will be grouped in Pool D with Texas Tech, Oklahoma State and West Virginia.