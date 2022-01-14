🏊‍♀️ Jayhawks Set for Crimson vs. Blue Intrasquad Meet Saturday

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas swimming and diving team are set to open 2022 by hosting the Crimson vs. Blue Intrasquad meet on Saturday inside Robinson Natatorium. The meet is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. CT.

The meet is the first of the 2022 season for the Jayhawks, following their last competition at the Kansas Classic on November 19-21, which the Jayhawks won with 1,191 points. So far this season, the Jayhawks are 2-1 in dual meets, while they continue to prepare for the Big 12 Championship meet held on February 23-26.

The Crimson vs. Blue Intrasquad meet kicks off a spring campaign that will be followed by a dual with Arkansas inside Robinson Natatorium on January 22, followed by a pair of duals against Iowa State on February 4-5. The Jayhawks then get set for the Big 12 Championship, followed by the NCAA Zone Diving Championships on March 5-9 and the NCAA Championships on March 16-19.