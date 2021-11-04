🏊‍♀️ Jayhawks Set for Dual at Nebraska

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Kansas swimming & diving is set for its third dual competition of the 2021-22 season this Friday, when they travel to Lincoln, Nebraska to take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers at the Devaney Center Natatorium at 4 p.m.

It’s been a strong start to the season for the Jayhawks after a pair of lopsided victories over South Dakota (269-82) and Missouri State (228-5-118.5) in the Kansas Double Dual on October 22-23. The Jayhawks return several key contributors from a season ago, including Kate Steward and Kara Church, among others.

Friday’s dual marks the 29th all-time meeting between the Jayhawks and the Cornhuskers, with Kansas owning a 19-9 advantage in the series history. Most recently, Kansas defeated Nebraska 198-107 on November 9, 2019 in Lawrence and have won each of the last three meetings against the Cornhuskers.

Following Friday’s dual competition, Kansas will be back in action at the Mizzou Invite for the Kansas diving squad on November 18-20, while the Kansas swimming team will compete at the Kansas Classic at Capital Federal Natatorium in Topeka, Kansas on November 19-21.

Fans can follow along with all of the action in Lincoln via live results here and a stream of the meet, available here.

Order of Events

200 Medley Relay

1000 Freestyle

200 Freestyle

100 Backstroke

100 Breaststroke

200 Butterfly

50 Freestyle

3 Meter Diving

100 Freestyle

200 Backstroke

200 Breaststroke

500 Freestyle

100 Butterfly

1 Meter Diving

200 IM

400 Freestyle Relay