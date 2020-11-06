🏊‍♀️ Jayhawks Set for Dual vs. Nebraska-Omaha

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas women’s swim and dive team hits the road for the first time during the 2020-21 season, as they travel to Omaha, Nebraska to take on the University of Nebraska-Omaha Mavericks at H&K Pool on Saturday beginning at 2:00 p.m.

The meet will be Kansas’ first away from the Robinson Natatorium and their second dual of the season. In their first dual meet of the season, Kansas defeated conference foe TCU, 187-112, on October 17 in Lawrence, Kansas.

A season ago, the Jayhawks were 7-1 in dual competitions, with their sole loss coming against No. 21 Arizona State. The Jayhawks last squared off against Nebraska-Omaha on January 30, 2016, when the Jayhawks defeated the Mavericks, 187-88 in Lawrence.

The Jayhawks have had a strong start to the 2020-21 season, competing in four KU Virtual Cups. Saturday’s competition with Nebraska-Omaha will be the Jayhawks’ second in-person competition of the season, as the team prepares for the Big 12 Swimming and Diving Championship in Austin, Texas on February 24-27.

Following Saturday’s meet, the Jayhawks will host its final two KU Virtual Cups on November 13 and November 19 inside Robinson Natatorium in Lawrence, Kansas. For a full schedule of events, click here.